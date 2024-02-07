NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Grows Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 520.0% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.95.

Amgen Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $20.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,408,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,044. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $293.83 and its 200-day moving average is $273.50. The stock has a market cap of $158.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

