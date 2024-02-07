NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Invests $225,000 in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 790.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Stock Performance

Shares of DRQ stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.61. 158,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,120. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $35.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dril-Quip news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $41,347.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,097.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

