NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Takes $294,000 Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Stock Performance

TKO Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,346. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $106.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. TKO Group had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TKO. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 12,531 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,973.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,973.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel purchased 12,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,973.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,973.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Koonin acquired 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $379,927.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

