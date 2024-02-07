NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Stock Price Down 1.4%

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €14.64 ($15.74) and last traded at €14.72 ($15.83). 19,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 99,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.93 ($16.05).
NORMA Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.06, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $468.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is €15.95.
NORMA Group Company Profile
NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. It also offers storm water management, landscape irrigation, and joining components for water infrastructure solutions.
