NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Down 7%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.89 and last traded at $2.93. Approximately 500,426 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,050,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on SMR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NuScale Power

NuScale Power Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $631.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 400.21% and a negative return on equity of 37.43%. Research analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter worth about $1,436,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.