Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.25

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.25 and last traded at $35.78, with a volume of 232783 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.11.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULV. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 81.7% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

