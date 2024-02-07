O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Boosts Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 153,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,235 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises 1.9% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.29. 7,172,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,439,461. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Barclays increased their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

