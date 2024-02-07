O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Boosts Stake in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Nintendo were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Nintendo in the second quarter worth about $1,137,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Nintendo in the second quarter worth about $803,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nintendo in the second quarter worth about $59,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Nintendo by 15.1% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in Nintendo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NTDOY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Nintendo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NTDOY stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,493. The company has a market capitalization of $73.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.46. Nintendo Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $14.65.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Nintendo had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

