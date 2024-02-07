O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Buys 1,150 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 62.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 18,527 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $327,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,689,000 after buying an additional 182,335 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,597,000 after purchasing an additional 842,486 shares during the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COMT stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,112. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.43. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $29.82. The stock has a market cap of $631.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.302 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 5.11%. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.80%.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

