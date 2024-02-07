O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Decreases Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lessened its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TECK. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Teck Resources by 60.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 249.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.61.

Teck Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

TECK traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.44. 2,732,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,426,207. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $32.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.66.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.78%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

