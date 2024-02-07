O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $6.68 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 2.4% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,786,766,000 after acquiring an additional 282,966 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,982,000 after purchasing an additional 19,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in S&P Global by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,935,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
S&P Global Trading Up 1.4 %
SPGI stock traded up $6.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $459.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,574,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.14 and a 52 week high of $461.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $435.97 and a 200 day moving average of $401.98. The company has a market cap of $145.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global
In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.22.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global
About S&P Global
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
Read More
