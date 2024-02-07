O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $9.39 Million Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lessened its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,463 shares during the quarter. TotalEnergies comprises approximately 3.4% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $9,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTE. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 509.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTE traded down $2.01 on Wednesday, reaching $63.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,332,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,312. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.17. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $69.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

