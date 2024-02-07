O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Reduces Position in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lowered its position in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Altius Minerals Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Altius Minerals stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 65,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,183. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59. Altius Minerals Co. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $17.49.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.0582 per share. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.