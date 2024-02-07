O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Sells 384 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 52.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 406,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,286,000 after acquiring an additional 140,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 174.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on EMR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock traded up $9.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.11. 9,071,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,793. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $105.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.93 and its 200 day moving average is $93.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.