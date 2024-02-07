OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. OMRON had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.89%.

OMRON Price Performance

Shares of OMRNY stock opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.91. OMRON has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $66.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of OMRON

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OMRON stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.

