Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Onsemi updated its Q1 guidance to $0.98-1.10 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.980-1.100 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,026,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,840,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Onsemi by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the first quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Onsemi by 4.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Onsemi by 22.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Summit Insights lowered Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Onsemi from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.42.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

