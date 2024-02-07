Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.83

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$17.83 and last traded at C$17.87, with a volume of 118331 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.36.

PAAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$27.50 to C$27.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$20.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.46. The company has a market cap of C$6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51, a PEG ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -40.60%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

