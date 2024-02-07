Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.83

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$17.83 and last traded at C$17.87, with a volume of 118331 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.36.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PAAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$27.50 to C$27.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pan American Silver
Pan American Silver Stock Performance
Pan American Silver Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -40.60%.
Pan American Silver Company Profile
Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pan American Silver
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- What are specialty REITs? How to invest in them
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Miso Robotics stock: Is an IPO coming soon?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.