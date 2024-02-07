Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

Park-Ohio has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Park-Ohio has a payout ratio of 11.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Park-Ohio to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

Park-Ohio Price Performance

Shares of PKOH stock opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average is $22.32. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $28.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Park-Ohio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Insider Activity at Park-Ohio

In other Park-Ohio news, CFO Patrick W. Fogarty sold 2,500 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $60,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,430.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dan T. Moore III sold 5,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $130,489.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,438.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick W. Fogarty sold 2,500 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $60,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,430.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,731 shares of company stock worth $700,775 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park-Ohio

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 37,172.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the third quarter worth about $87,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

