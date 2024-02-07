Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $199.03. 1,216,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,912. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $374.04. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the second quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.76.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

