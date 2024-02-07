Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2024

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $199.03. 1,216,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,912. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $374.04. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the second quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PAYC

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Earnings History for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.