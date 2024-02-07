Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Trading Down 8.7%

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN – Get Free Report) was down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 31.50 ($0.39). Approximately 563,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 598% from the average daily volume of 80,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.43).

Pennant International Group Trading Down 8.7 %

The company has a market cap of £11.62 million, a PE ratio of -3,150.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 31.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 32.86.

About Pennant International Group

Pennant International Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated training and support solutions, products, and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and Australia. It offers generic trainers, such as generic fastener installation, hand skill, stores loading, and flying controls trainers; basic helicopter maintenance trainers; hydraulic system principles trainers; integrated avionics maintenance trainers; crew escape and safety trainers; and engine starting system trainers, as well as wiring boards.

