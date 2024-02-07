PepsiCo, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.27 (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 1.265 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.
PepsiCo has raised its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years. PepsiCo has a payout ratio of 57.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PepsiCo to earn $8.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.
PepsiCo Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $171.47. 5,768,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,241,032. PepsiCo has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.35 and a 200 day moving average of $171.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $235.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of PepsiCo
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PEP has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.79.
View Our Latest Report on PepsiCo
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- What are specialty REITs? How to invest in them
- What is a Dividend King?
- Miso Robotics stock: Is an IPO coming soon?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.