PepsiCo, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.27 (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 1.265 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

PepsiCo has raised its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years. PepsiCo has a payout ratio of 57.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PepsiCo to earn $8.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $171.47. 5,768,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,241,032. PepsiCo has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.35 and a 200 day moving average of $171.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $235.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.79.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

