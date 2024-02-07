PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,404,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,076 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.6% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $238,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.79.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $171.47. 5,768,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,241,031. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.35 and its 200-day moving average is $171.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $235.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 84.33%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

