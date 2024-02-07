Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.71

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.71 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 184360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $640.42 million, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 13,208.86% and a net margin of 96.27%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,296.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

