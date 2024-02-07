Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.040-1.160 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $980.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $990.3 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Phibro Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an underperform rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PAHC

Phibro Animal Health Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.67. The stock had a trading volume of 217,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,678. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $432.14 million, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $231.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.95 million. Analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,789,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,604,000 after buying an additional 203,652 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,311,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,725,000 after purchasing an additional 38,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 935,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 19,332 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 56,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.