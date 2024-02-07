Picton Property Income Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 0.88 (LON:PCTN)

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Picton Property Income Stock Performance

LON PCTN opened at GBX 64.80 ($0.81) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 66.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 67.34. The company has a market cap of £353.31 million, a P/E ratio of -430.30 and a beta of 0.43. Picton Property Income has a 12-month low of GBX 60.41 ($0.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 80.50 ($1.01).

Insider Transactions at Picton Property Income

In related news, insider Michael Morris sold 164,453 shares of Picton Property Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.81), for a total value of £106,894.45 ($134,003.32). 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Picton Property Income

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £757 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 49 assets and with around 400 occupiers (as at 30 September 2023). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Featured Articles

