Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.460-1.560 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Piedmont Office Realty Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.46-1.56 EPS.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.27. 1,122,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,222. The company has a market capitalization of $775.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $11.37.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PDM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,932,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,011,000 after buying an additional 2,020,595 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,164,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 390.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,306,000 after buying an additional 1,502,757 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,984,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,195,000 after buying an additional 788,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,404,000 after buying an additional 742,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.