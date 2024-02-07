Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Insider Jonathan J. Doyle Sells 2,013 Shares

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.79, for a total value of $361,917.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,883,615.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PIPR traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.53. The company had a trading volume of 79,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,685. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $120.97 and a 1-year high of $192.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.42. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $457.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PIPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Northland Securities lowered Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PIPR

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Get Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.