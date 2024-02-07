PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 534 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 304.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BHLB. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In related news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 51,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $1,307,093.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at $67,104.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHLB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.22. 185,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.91. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $31.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average is $21.96.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $142.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

