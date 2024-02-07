Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 813,601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,577,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

PSNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.53.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $613.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.00 million. Analysts predict that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,833,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after buying an additional 273,479 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 744.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,451,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,109 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 720,285 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,136,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 220,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 795,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 80,320 shares in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

