PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Stock Price Down 18.5%

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 18.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00). 42,973,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 430% from the average session volume of 8,112,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.41 ($0.01).

PowerHouse Energy Group Trading Down 18.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £13.76 million, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 14.93, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.44.

About PowerHouse Energy Group

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc designs non-recyclable waste regeneration facilities to produce electricity, heat, and gases comprising hydrogen and methane in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Distributed Modular Generation for the advanced thermal treatment of waste streams and converting them to a synthesis gas.

