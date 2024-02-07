Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Insider Sells $10,387.44 in Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) insider Sean Kiewiet sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $10,387.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,377,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,042.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Priority Technology alerts:

On Wednesday, February 7th, Sean Kiewiet sold 790 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $2,551.70.

On Thursday, February 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 306 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $1,071.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $35,000.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $30,600.00.

Priority Technology Stock Performance

Shares of PRTH stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $3.13. 10,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,199. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $5.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Priority Technology

Priority Technology ( NASDAQ:PRTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $189.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Priority Technology by 527.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Priority Technology by 116.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Priority Technology by 49.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Priority Technology by 50.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Priority Technology by 41.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. 11.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRTH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Priority Technology in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised Priority Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

View Our Latest Report on PRTH

About Priority Technology

(Get Free Report)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.