ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $72.76

Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.76 and last traded at $71.53, with a volume of 48574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.56.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.74.

Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGL. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 161.1% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at about $152,000.

About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

