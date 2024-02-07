ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.93 and last traded at $7.91. Approximately 9,519,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 29,799,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,064.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 596,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,368,000 after buying an additional 568,728 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,286,000. Lane Generational LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,458,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,536,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,116,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.