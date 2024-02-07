ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Gap Up to $32.02

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.02, but opened at $33.00. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury shares last traded at $33.41, with a volume of 545,134 shares traded.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Stock Up 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBT. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 1,854.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Further Reading

