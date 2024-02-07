Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

Provident Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years. Provident Financial Services has a payout ratio of 44.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Provident Financial Services to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.11. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $24.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $114.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.30 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFS. TheStreet upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Provident Financial Services from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Provident Financial Services news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $89,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 30.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,521 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,217 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 597.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,907 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

