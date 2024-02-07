PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 6,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 4,634 shares.The stock last traded at $23.77 and had previously closed at $23.95.

PureTech Health Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.41.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

Institutional Trading of PureTech Health

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PureTech Health stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in PureTech Health were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.