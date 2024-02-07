QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 58.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,708 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 40.0% during the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in QUALCOMM by 31.1% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $100,893,000 after buying an additional 215,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,235,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,259,300. The company has a market cap of $162.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

