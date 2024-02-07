Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) dropped 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $173.17 and last traded at $174.62. Approximately 172,211 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 348,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.87.

Several research firms have weighed in on QLYS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.08.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.67. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total value of $203,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,892,001.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total transaction of $203,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,892,001.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $1,139,103.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,437,136.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,063 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,229 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

