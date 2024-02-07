Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.27 to $1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $144.5 million to $146.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.24 million. Qualys also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.95 to $5.27 EPS.

Shares of Qualys stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,290. Qualys has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $206.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.13 and a 200 day moving average of $168.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QLYS. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.08.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total value of $961,210.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total value of $905,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,146,160.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,063 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,229 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Qualys by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 7,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

