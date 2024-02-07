Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Down 7.1%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) traded down 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.77 and last traded at $16.79. 566,647 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,175,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on METC

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $860.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a boost from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

Insider Activity at Ramaco Resources

In related news, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 2,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $35,798.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,083,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,368,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 44,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $805,380.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 737,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,422,983.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 2,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $35,798.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,083,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,368,316.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,626,787 shares of company stock valued at $27,908,729 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter worth $413,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 30.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.