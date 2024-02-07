Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.750-10.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Regal Rexnord also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.75-10.55 EPS.
Regal Rexnord Stock Performance
RRX stock traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.73. 722,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,776. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Regal Rexnord has a 52 week low of $97.18 and a 52 week high of $166.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -781.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09.
Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -777.78%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 6.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 11,000.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.
About Regal Rexnord
Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.
