Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.75-10.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33.
Regal Rexnord Stock Performance
Regal Rexnord stock traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.73. 722,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,776. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $97.18 and a 1 year high of $166.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -781.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.69.
Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is -777.78%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 139.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 1,060.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Regal Rexnord
Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.
