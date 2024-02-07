Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) CEO Sells $35,955.71 in Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 73,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $35,955.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,645,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,112.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Hyman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Jennifer Hyman sold 152,190 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $120,230.10.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Jennifer Hyman sold 75,000 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $57,000.00.

Rent the Runway stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,904. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The company has a market cap of $35.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85.

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RENT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Rent the Runway from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $0.75 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $0.60 price target on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rent the Runway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rent the Runway by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,010,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Rent the Runway by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Rent the Runway by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Rent the Runway by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,748 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 541.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

