Restaurant Brands New Zealand (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF – Get Free Report) were down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 27,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 14,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68.

About Restaurant Brands New Zealand

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service and takeaway restaurants in New Zealand, Australia, California, Hawaii, Saipan, and Guam. It operates the KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl's Jr., and Taco Bell brand names. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Penrose, New Zealand.

