Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Shares Down 13.5%

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 13.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 302,590 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 725% from the average daily volume of 36,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.08. The firm has a market cap of C$189.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.28.

Robex Resources (CVE:RBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$36.19 million for the quarter. Robex Resources had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 17.49%.

Robex Resources Inc operates as a gold production and development company in West Africa. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali; and the Kiniero Project in Guinea. It also holds five exploration permits, including Mininko, Kamasso, Gladié, Sanoula, and Diangouté in Mali.

