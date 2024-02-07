Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Trading Down 6%

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.74 and last traded at $11.76. Approximately 369,112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,411,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RKT. Citigroup downgraded Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.75 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.50 price target (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 11.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 658.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 4.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

