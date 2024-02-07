Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Up 2.8%

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.09. Approximately 6,012,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 9,307,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RKLB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.84.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RKLB

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 71.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $67.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $86,715.78. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 505,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,523.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 57,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $257,435.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,509,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,772.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $86,715.78. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 505,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,523.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,825 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,863 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,057 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. 54.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Lab USA

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.