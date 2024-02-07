Saitama Hits One Day Trading Volume of $505,032.70 (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Saitama has a market capitalization of $46.94 million and approximately $505,032.70 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Saitama has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One Saitama coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00016047 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00015083 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,945.16 or 1.00005351 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011100 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.61 or 0.00192366 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Saitama Coin Profile

Saitama (CRYPTO:SAITAMA) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 9,973,269,802 coins and its circulating supply is 44,973,269,802 coins. Saitama’s official website is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @saitachaincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “SaitaChain Coin (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. SaitaChain Coin has a current supply of 9,973,269,801.64 with 44,973,269,801.64 in circulation. The last known price of SaitaChain Coin is 0.00105685 USD and is down -3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $280,015.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Saitama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.