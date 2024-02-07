SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Bought by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,958 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. SAP accounts for approximately 1.9% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in SAP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SAP by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,862,000 after purchasing an additional 238,039 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in SAP by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,325,000 after purchasing an additional 52,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SAP by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,311,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,924,000 after purchasing an additional 297,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

SAP stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.44. 483,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,564. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $112.57 and a 12-month high of $181.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.10.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

