Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.11

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 125530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

Sasol Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72.

Institutional Trading of Sasol

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Sasol by 572.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 53,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 45,493 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sasol in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sasol by 52.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 106,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 36,558 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Sasol by 126.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 25,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Sasol by 57.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

Further Reading

